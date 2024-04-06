Racing Post logo
The Punting Club

The Punting Club: submit your questions for an Aintree Grand National Festival special

Aintree’s Grand National Festival takes place next week with the action culminating in the feature Randox Grand National.

There are Grade 1s in store on all three days of the meeting and before the focus turns towards the main event, both the Foxhunters’ Chase and Topham are set to take place over the world-famous Grand National fences.

Looking ahead to what promises to be another unmissable meeting, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.

All you have to do is submit your questions via this link. We’ll round these up and the first part of our Grand National Festival special will be available to read next week.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Published on 6 April 2024inThe Punting Club

Last updated 10:17, 6 April 2024

