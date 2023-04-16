Ratings review: how does Corach Rambler's performance compare with previous Nationals?
The Grand National at Aintree on Saturday saw Corach Rambler – officially running with 10lb in hand following his success at Cheltenham last month – run out an impressive winner.
Having run to a Racing Post Rating of 159 at the festival, he improved another 1lb, achieving a career-high RPR of 160 to win, and retains the potential to rate higher.
He can be competitive in Graded company going forward, especially when you consider he appeared to idle in front approaching the finish in the National.
Jonny PearsonHandicapper
Published on 16 April 2023Last updated 18:04, 16 April 2023
