Sectionals a clear sign impressive Lincoln winner won’t be out of place in Group company

The last time the topweight won the Lincoln was in 2004, didn't get the memo. Under a high quality ride from 3lb claimer Benoit de la Sayette, the seven-year-old won in testing conditions, achieving a significant career-best RPR of 120.

He undoubtedly handled the conditions better than most, maintaining his 100 per cent success on heavy ground. The winning performance was comfortably the best in the race from the previous nine runnings by 6lb, with four horses having won running to an RPR of 114.

Second placed (112) came to the Lincoln with a profile more often associated with the winner of the race – lightly raced, unexposed, and a four-year-old. He has run very well and also achieved a career-best RPR, but despite carrying 5lb less (including 3lb claim on winner), he was unable to finish within a length of the winner.