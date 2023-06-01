Trainer bids to continue 100 per cent race record at Yarmouth - Scott Burton's three things to note on Thursday

You can read Scott Burton's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1. Juvenile races to watch

The opening two-year-old races at Carlisle’s evening meeting have a recent history that suggests they are both capable of throwing up a decent winner. The Newby Cross EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (5.50) over 5f has been staged only three times but the Richard Fahey-trained Exceptional, winner of the inaugural running in 2019, was subsequently sent off a 20-1 shot for the Albany and would go on to win at Listed level the following year. The honour roll for the Orton Rigg Restricted Novice Stakes (6.20) over 6f is deeper still; 2017 winner Dizzy Bizu won the Prix Six Perfections later that summer, the final year before its promotion to Group 3 status; a year later Nate The Great struck on his debut and only missed out by a neck behind Eartha Kitt in the Chesham (the same distance he was beaten by in last week’s Henry II Stakes over two miles). And Dear My Friend – another debut winner 12 months ago – won the Listed Burradon Stakes in April and was only taken out of the Derby at Monday’s confirmation after finishing eighth in the Dante.

2. Pivotal Trigger class act

Pivotal Trigger was withdrawn from Sunday’s Group 3 Gallinule Stakes at the Curragh on account of the ground and, assuming it doesn’t get too lively at Roscommon, will be the class act on show in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race (3.35). Carrying the familiar green and white silks of Zhang Yuesheng, he kept pretty lofty company on a couple of occasions last year, finishing third in the Group 3 Prix des Chenes before failing to make an impact behind Belbek in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere. In between those two trips to France he was also a non-runner – again for reasons of going – having been declared for the Group 2 Beresford Stakes. He is among four of the six runners here making their first start of 2023. Harbour Wind made a nice impression when winning on debut at Cork this month but Jessica Harrington will be hoping Pivotal Trigger – a son of that great staying mare Allegretto – can launch his season in style.

3. Godolphin's Royal Ascot clue

More two-year-old clues could be on offer at Yarmouth, where one of the earlier pointers in the calendar over seven furlongs is the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (2.30). Charlie Appleby has won the only three previous runnings of this race, unleashing both New Science and Naval Power. The market is therefore unlikely to miss Inner City, a newcomer by Dubawi out of Urban Fox – winner of the Curragh version of the Pretty Polly Stakes for William Haggas in 2018 – who might just become the yard’s Chesham candidate at Royal Ascot should all go well. Godolphin also field Royal Army, trained like his Autumn Stakes-winning half brother Military March by Saeed Bin Suroor.

