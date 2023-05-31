Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

King Of The Plains (3.30 Yarmouth)

Ran with huge promise to finish third in a valuable Chester maiden on his debut and could give likely favourite Ghara something to think about.

Marcus Buckland

King Of The Plains 15:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Handicappers' nap

Hurstwood (5.22 Ripon)

Won three times last year, including over course and distance off a 3lb higher mark. Hinted at a return to form at Catterick last time and can build on that from a good draw.

Matt Gardner

Hurstwood 17:22 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (5lb) Tnr: Peter Niven

Newmarket nap

Damascus Steel (3.00 Yarmouth)

Bounced off the fast ground at Windsor when making all on Monday and fancied to follow up under a 6lb penalty for the in-form Ed Dunlop.

David Milnes

Damascus Steel 15:00 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Ed Dunlop

The Punt nap

Kolisi (6.40 Market Rasen)

Won after wind surgery and a break last season and can repeat the feat here with the form of his Newton Abbot run working out exceptionally well.

Charlie Huggins

Kolisi 18:40 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Speed figures

Caesars Pearl (4.50 Ripon)

Reeled in close home at Pontefract last Friday but may break her duck over a furlong further on Thursday.

Dave Edwards

Caesars Pearl 16:50 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Craig Lidster

Dark horse

Proud Fairy (3.42 Lingfield)

Caught the eye when a staying-on winner over 7f at Chelmsford before finishing a close third over today's course and distance last season. Tried turf last time but the soft ground didn't suit and she returns to the all-weather with her yard in good form.

Jamie Griffith

Proud Fairy 15:42 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Gary Moore

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday

