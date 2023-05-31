The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

King Of The Plains (3.30 Yarmouth)

Made a promising debut on Chester Cup day when third behind Banderas. That winner on the Roodee was beaten a head by subsequent Listed runner-up Klondike on his previous start, so for King Of The Plains to be beaten only a length by Banderas on his first outing is decent form. That run should have taken some of the greenness out the Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old, who kept on well in the final furlong on soft ground at Chester. King Of The Plains is by Roaring Lion, who was 4-4 on good to firm ground including three Group 1 victories, so the quicker ground should suit.

Carrarea (6.10 Market Rasen)

Dual bumper winner for Emmet Mullins who got off the mark for Mark Walford over course and distance three weeks ago. That was a first hurdling success for Carrarea, who had shown some decent form prior to that breakthrough win when third behind the 139-rated Grade 1-winning hurdler Metier in Lingfield's valuable Sovereign Hurdle. The Market Rasen form has been franked with the second Absolute Ruler going one better at Huntingdon on Monday. Carrarea beat that subsequent winner by more than three lengths, despite being eased down by Jamie Hamilton towards the finish, which suggests that a 7lb penalty may not prevent him from following up.

Kolisi (6.40 Market Rasen)

Mr Coldstone could be dangerously well handicapped based on his old form with Willie Mullins now back over hurdles but conditions look ideal for Kolisi to get back to winning ways. David Pipe's five-year-old rattled off a handicap hat-trick in April last year and has been posting some consistent efforts in defeat since. Kolisi was second at Worcester and Stratford before finishing fourth at Newton Abbot in a race that has worked out incredibly well when last seen in September. The second and third both won on their next starts, while the fifth and seventh horses home have also taken a couple of races each since. Even Begin The Luck, 35 lengths behind Kolisi, has won three times since finishing last of the nine runners. Kolisi has been dropped 2lb after wind surgery and a break, with the latter two factors the same as what preceded his first success over hurdles at Hereford last season.

