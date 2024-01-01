Hugo Palmer eyes big spring festivals with rare bumper runner who tackles Listed race at Cheltenham today

The Front Runner is our morning email exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers , written today by Peter Scargill and available here as a free sample.

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!

Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

Some lateral thinking has landed Classic-winning trainer Hugo Palmer with a runner at Cheltenham today when Carved In Stone contests the Listed bumper (3.50 ) that closes the fixture.

Running in the colours of Al Asayl Bloodstock, the organisation of Abu Dhabi royal Sheikha Shamma Al Nahyan, Carved In Stone’s career was meant to be pointed towards venues such as Royal Ascot rather than the Cheltenham Festival.

However, while assessing the grey on the gallops in Cheshire, Palmer came to the conclusion that competing in Flat races might prove to be a challenge for Carved In Stone. Yet, instead of simply cutting their losses with the horse and moving him on at the sales, the trainer proposed an alternative route for him to pursue.

“We first thought about this as a possible route about halfway through his three-year-old season,” Palmer says. “He looked unlikely to be able to win a Flat maiden and he was quite backward. He was quite a weak horse and we felt if he showed a bit in this sphere it would be the best way of getting some value on him.

“If he were to win, or run well, here then he’s going to be quite a valuable horse and it’s important to think laterally with horses.”

The move has proved to be a smart one from Palmer and his team with Carved In Stone building on a debut fifth at Ludlow to win his second start in a bumper at Doncaster last month.

The Al Asayl Bloodstock silks have been carried to victory by the likes of Naxos, seen here winning at Newcastle Credit: GROSSICK RACING

The Doncaster success came over a trip of 2m½f meaning Carved In Stone will have to compete with dropping back in distance this afternoon. In addition, he will be faced with heavy ground and the steep Cheltenham finish for the first time, albeit Palmer, who will not be at the course today, is choosing to view these challenges in a positive manner.

He says: “I’m a little nervous about dropping him in trip, but from what little I know of Cheltenham it’s a stiff finish, which will hopefully mitigate that, as might the slower ground.

“It’s hard to know where we stand exactly as all the horses are lightly raced but both the jockeys to have ridden him have been extremely complimentary of him. There are not many more opportunities to run him in these races as after this he would have to go to Cheltenham or Aintree, but he goes nicely.

“Whatever happens, I do think he’s going to be a better horse this year and Brian Hughes felt he could progress into a nice stayer on the Flat as well.”

International Flat races are set to be the focus for Palmer over the next couple of months, with the trainer having horses based on Bahrain, Dubai and Qatar, where race programmes have been redesigned and realigned to appeal more to international runners over an extended period.

The sight of horses trained by Palmer, and others, competing in the Middle East further highlights the efforts being made by British racing to prevent the moves becoming permanent through the creation of its new Premier racing programme.

Cheltenham’s meeting today will be the first for Premier racing . Like many others, Palmer is hopeful that the changes will kickstart growth and prosperity in the sport, but admitted to concerns about television coverage still being crowded, cluttered and hard to follow.

“We’ll see what happens,” he says. “I get it and I get the idea behind it, but I think one of the problems we’re going to have is that British and Irish racing are treated one and the same and Ireland aren’t in on this premierisation idea. We’re still going to be getting Racing TV having lots of racing going off at the same time and skipping across to Ireland during their coverage and putting as much emphasis on that as is put on the Premier races here.

“I hope it works out and it is given decent coverage because that’s going to matter. The main thing is that we have to keep trying things as racing badly needs some serious change to get things going in the right direction.”

Three things to look out for on Monday

1 Trainer Tony Martin had a cunning plan to run Good Time Jonny in a novice chase at Leicester over the festive period scuppered by the fixture being cancelled because of the weather. As such, last year’s Pertemps Network Final winner goes over fences for the second time at Fairyhouse this afternoon in the 2m5½f beginners’ chase (3.00 ). Martin has been successful in the race in the past with future Grade 2 winner Noble Emperor, but Good Time Jonny will have to step up a good bit on his debut to get his head in front.

Good Time Jonny 15:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A J Martin

2 Joyau Allen looks an eyecatching runner in the bumper (3.55 ) that rounds off the card at Exeter this afternoon. Trained by Paul Nicholls for owners Johnny and Samantha de la Hey, Joyau Allen chased home Tellherthename in his sole point before being purchased by the De La Heys. However, more interestingly he is the brother of Envoi Allen and the half-brother of Fighter Allen. In his Racing Post Stable Tour, Nicholls indicated that he would be taking a steady approach with Joyau Allen this season as “it’s all about the future”, but the opportunity today to see what the future might hold is a tantalising one nevertheless.

Joyau Allen 15:55 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3 Roberto Escobarr returns to action in Britain today having successfully executed a plan to win the Italian St Leger on his debut for connection in November. Picked up at the sales by owner Gary Allsopp and trainer Mick Appleby, Roberto Escobarr charged to an eight-and-a-quarter length victory in Milan after which attention was turned to the All-Weather Championships. As such, Roberto Escobarr lines up in the 2m½f handicap (2.00 ) at Newcastle as he tries to build towards a place back at the course on Finals Day in March. A win would also help Appleby in his pursuit of another trainers’ title with Roger Varian and the Gosdens leading the standings at the moment.

Roberto Escobarr 14:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Michael Appleby

Read these next:

Four heavy-ground specialists who will relish testing conditions at Cheltenham on New Year's Day

What's on this week: start the year with Cheltenham, plus festival fields, popular veterans and a new Racing Post series

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.