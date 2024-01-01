What's on this week: start the year with Cheltenham, plus festival fields, popular veterans and a new Racing Post series

Monday

New Year's Day gets underway with the first Premier racing fixture at Cheltenham, where Stage Star will be the headline act in the 2m4½f handicap chase (2.05 ), in which he will bid to defy a mark of 166.

In the Grade 2 Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle (3.15 ), Marie's Rock will seek to retain her crown against the Irish challenger Bob Olinger and the Olly Murphy-trained pair Strong Leader and Brewin'upastorm.

The feature Grade 3 Savills New Year's Day Chase (2.15 ) at Tramore was won four times by the dual Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo and this year Willie Mullins has the top three in the betting courtesy of Bronn, Monkfish and Classic Getaway.

It's a busy day elsewhere in the country as Catterick and Exeter stage cards, while Musselburgh's feature is the tote.co.uk Auld Reekie Handicap Chase (2.20 ), featuring the Dan Skelton-trained Frere D'Armes and the impressive recent course scorer Half Shot.

The fields for Saturday's fixtures will become clearer as the entries drop at around midday. The primary fixture to focus on will be at Sandown.

Tuesday

It's a big day in the diary for Cheltenham Festival fanatics as the March picture will become clearer when we receive the entries for the three showcase chases, the Ryanair, Gold Cup and Champion Chase.

Racing Post readers will be able to digest and analyse the festive action with a special three-page post-Christmas special with verdicts from the Racing Post Ratings team, David Carr and Nick Watts, while our tipping team nominate their best ante-post bets.

On the track, jumping action comes from Fakenham and Ayr. At Wolverhampton, the prolific Intervention (7.00 ) could bid for his fifth consecutive win and 11th overall under 5lb claimer Aiden Brookes.

Wednesday

Are you keen to get the best out of your racing in 2024? Find out how you could spend your year with our new feature, the Ultimate Racing Bucket List. The first section of our three-part series focuses on experiences not to be missed in Britain.

The loss of Ffos Las means Huntingdon is left to stage the only afternoon card, while Kempton takes over in the evening.

Racing at Huntingdon on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Thursday

Racing Post readers can enjoy the next instalment of the Ultimate Racing Bucket List as it moves on to Ireland, while John Randall pays tribute to the racing figures we lost in 2023.

The day's sole jumps meeting is at Hereford, where winning point-to-pointers Bare Assets and Lightening Mahler are among the entries for the 2m5½f mares' maiden hurdle (2.28 ).

Lingfield and Newcastle race on the Flat.

Friday

If you're planning for some globetrotting this year why not read our third and final section of the Ultimate Racing Bucket List, which focuses on the rest of the world. John Randall is back to look back on some of the equine stars we lost in 2023.

The useful Spirit D'Aunou won the opener (12.25 ) on Ludlow's card a year ago and that horse's trainer Gary Moore has chosen to enter the unraced Kadiwo this time around.

The Gold Cup and Grand National-winning silks of Robert Waley-Cohen could be seen in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (1.00 ), as Hardi Du Seuil has been entered to make just his sixth rules start.

Tide Times: popular grey will aim for another success at Ludlow Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Tide Times could aim for a fifth win at the track in the 3m1½f (2.45 ) handicap chase, while a host of well-bred mares could go to post for the concluding bumper (3.55 ).

Racing returns to Musselburgh for the second time in the week, when there is a decent 2m4½f novice handicap chase (1.20 ).

Flat meetings are held at Southwell and Wolverhampton.

Saturday

Sandown stages the year's second Premier racing event, which will include a Listed mares' hurdle (2.25) and the popular Veterans' Handicap Chase Final (3.00), won last year by the bold-jumping Wishing And Hoping.

Wincanton and Newcastle also host jumps fixtures, while Southwell and Kempton will keep Flat fans satiated in the evening.

Last year's Veterans' Final produced a 50-1 shock when Wishing And Hoping ran his rivals into the ground at Sandown Credit: Mark Cranham

Sunday

The Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle (2.00) is the headline event. The contest has been won by the likes of Envoi Allen and Bob Olinger in recent years and possible contenders this time around include Annie Power's first foal Mystical Power, Ile Atlantique and High Class Hero from Closutton.

Cullentra could be represented by Firefox, Farren Glory and Croke Park, as well as a host of others.

Firefox: exciting novice hurdler among Grade 1 entries at Naas on Sunday

Plumpton stages a valuable Premier racing fixture, while the trial of Sunday floodlit fixtures begins at Wolverhampton.

