Can Superlative-placed juvenile defy a 630-day absence? - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

1. Thomas takes aim at bumper

Sam Thomas will have only the jockey to talk to in the paddock before the Southwell bumper (3.15), in which he runs the debutante Canyouseeme , a horse he not only trains but also owns and bred. I believe it's the first time Thomas has been in this situation. Perhaps if he was just a few years younger, he might have been tempted to renew his licence in order to take the ride and complete the one-man-band effect.

As a sort of halfway house, he's booked another Sam, from the clan Twiston-Davies, to do the pushing. Thomas has a 20 per cent strike-rate in bumpers but Canyouseeme is more interesting for her connections (few as they are) than for her winning chance. She's the first foal out of a mare who won three low-level handicaps at up to a mile for Jim Goldie before being sold for £800. You'd imagine she'll finish behind Nicky Henderson's debutant Aston Martini , out of a half-sister to Grand National hero Rule The World.

Canyouseeme 15:15 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Sam Thomas

2. Back with a bang?

Welcome back, Maxi Boy , who tackles a 7f handicap (3.30) at Leicester after an absence of 630 days. Now six, he hasn't been seen since running second at Yarmouth in September 2021, the end of a winless season, but he'd been promising as a juvenile two years before that. A debutant winner, he was midfield in Arizona's Coventry Stakes and was placed in the Superlative. Gelded since we last saw him, Maxi Boy looks handicapped to win at some point but he's probably going to need this and his yard is a bit cool just now. The owner's retained rider, Kevin Stott, goes to Lingfield to ride Packard, a promising youngster. Oisin Murphy is a pretty good fallback booking.

Maxi Boy 15:30 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Bell

3. Eyes on the bookings

There might be a winner in it if we can unscramble the thinking behind jockey bookings by the Gosden stable. Ryan Moore rides Ziryab in a Leicester maiden (4.00), the Juddmonte colt having been partnered by Rab Havlin in two previous starts. The most recent of those was very promising, when Ziryab was beaten only by his more fancied stablemate Mostabshir, now a general 8-1 shot for the St James's Palace Stakes. Moore has a 30 per cent record for the Gosdens and won on Laurel in a Listed race at Kempton on their only previous link-up this year. Havlin, meanwhile, goes to Lingfield tonight (6.00) for a nicely bred juvenile debutant, Point Of Attack, who takes on Packard. I reckon Ziryab is the more likely of those two Gosden runners today.

Ziryab 16:00 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

