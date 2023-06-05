The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Appreciate (4.50 Southwell)

Milton Harris’s five-year-old came right back to form when winning comfortably at Cartmel last Wednesday and should be hard to beat six days on. Given a confident ride by his conditional jockey, the chestnut made smooth headway from the rear and shrugged off some scrimmaging at the last before making a race-winning swoop down the inner. Value for more than the bare margin, having idled on the run-in, he actually gets to race off a lower mark on this occasion, being unpenalised for that victory. A sharp return to the track should prove no problem, as he showed he can back up quickly when winning three races in 12 days last June. Bradley Harris retains the ride and the partnership look set to double up.

Roaring Ralph (5.05 Leicester)

Starting prices would indicate the son of Roaring Lion shows a fair bit at home, but until his latest outing it had been all pain and no gain for his supporters. However, the combination of 7f, fast ground and blinkers at Redcar unlocked the three-year-old and, having been last off the bridle, he stormed clear when shaken up, looking nicely ahead of his mark. An extra 6lb wouldn’t have come close to stopping him so, under similar conditions with blinkers retained, he’ll be hard to contain one week on.

Lulworth Cove (7.00 Lingfield)

The Gosdens’ Dark Kestrel makes his handicap debut and could be considerably better than an opening mark of 80 suggests. He’s certainly bred to be operating at a higher level but, unproven on the all-weather or round a bend, he might be worth taking on this time and Richard Hannon’s filly could be the answer. She made a pleasing reappearance at Haydock 12 days ago when chasing home a bang in-form filly who has subsequently won again, and has now improved her RPR on each of her four starts. She’s progressive, is proven on the all-weather, and looks nicely drawn for one who likes to go forward. The ever-reliable Sean Levey can make the most of it and upset the favourite.

