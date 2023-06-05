Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Mick's Spirit (7.35 Lingfield)

Freshened up by a little break, well drawn and back on a mark he can win off.

Steffan Edwards

Mick's Spirit 19:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Conrad Allen

The Punt nap

Lulworth Cove (7.00 Lingfield)

Dark Kestrel could be considerably better than his opening mark but is unproven on the all-weather and can be taken on with this filly, who made a pleasing reappearance recently, enhancing her sequence of improving RPRs. She's proven on this surface and looks nicely drawn for a prominent racer.

Richard Russell



Lulworth Cove 19:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Makeen (3.30 Leicester)

Shaped as if better than ever at Newmarket last time, looking an unlucky loser with a strong-finishing third after a troubled run. Can make amends off the same mark at a track that should suit.

Paul Curtis

Makeen 15:30 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Julie Camacho

Speed figures

Golden Spice (3.30 Leicester)

In cracking form last spring and recorded best figures over course and distance. Struggled in higher grades on last two starts and return to Class 4 company will suit.

Craig Thake

Golden Spice 15:30 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: George Margarson

Dark horse

Touchwood (3.30 Leicester)

Made good progress late on despite being held up at the start when third at Ayr last time. Could go one better if granted a clear run as Billy Loughnane's 3lb claim could bring further improvement.

Jamie Griffith



Touchwood 15:30 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Ruth Carr

Newmarket nap

Dark Kestrel (7.00 Lingfield)

Confirmed the promise of his homework when scoring on his return at Doncaster last month and fancied to follow up for John and Thady Gosden after some smart work on the Al Bahathri.

David Milnes

Dark Kestrel 19:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday

