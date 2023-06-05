Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Mick's Spirit (7.35 Lingfield)
Freshened up by a little break, well drawn and back on a mark he can win off.
Steffan Edwards
Lulworth Cove (7.00 Lingfield)
Dark Kestrel could be considerably better than his opening mark but is unproven on the all-weather and can be taken on with this filly, who made a pleasing reappearance recently, enhancing her sequence of improving RPRs. She's proven on this surface and looks nicely drawn for a prominent racer.
Richard Russell
Makeen (3.30 Leicester)
Shaped as if better than ever at Newmarket last time, looking an unlucky loser with a strong-finishing third after a troubled run. Can make amends off the same mark at a track that should suit.
Paul Curtis
Golden Spice (3.30 Leicester)
In cracking form last spring and recorded best figures over course and distance. Struggled in higher grades on last two starts and return to Class 4 company will suit.
Craig Thake
Touchwood (3.30 Leicester)
Made good progress late on despite being held up at the start when third at Ayr last time. Could go one better if granted a clear run as Billy Loughnane's 3lb claim could bring further improvement.
Jamie Griffith
Dark Kestrel (7.00 Lingfield)
Confirmed the promise of his homework when scoring on his return at Doncaster last month and fancied to follow up for John and Thady Gosden after some smart work on the Al Bahathri.
David Milnes
