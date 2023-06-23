You just can't beat class - Tahiyra switches seamlessly from plan A to plan B under ice-cool Hayes

Brough Scott, the legendary broadcaster and writer who made his maiden voyage to Royal Ascot in 1963, sat back into his seat in the press room after the Coronation Stakes and uttered one simple but very significant word – "class".

Class gets you out of a lot of things in life. Class enables you to go from plan A to plan B and still get the same result. Class means you can start slow but finish fast. Class is the main ingredient in every single Group 1 potion. Class is what is oozing out of every part of Tahiyra.

No Mawj, no problem. That is what we all presumed when the 1,000 Guineas winner was ruled out, but just because you are rated 6lb clear of everything else on the figures and sent off 8-13 doesn't mean you are guaranteed anything. Tahiyra still had to do it and this was her doing it ugly. Although it was a sort of beautiful ugly, if that makes sense.