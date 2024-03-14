Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
19:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
19:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

Willie Mullins bandwagon spends the day up on bricks as the festival shares its prizes around a bit

Teahupoo (Jack Kennedy) winning the Stayers' Hurdle
Teahupoo stretches clear of his Stayers' Hurdle rivals to give Gordon Elliott his first winner of the festival.Credit: Patrick McCann

Day three at the festival turned out to be a 'making it up to you' day, as the racing gods had a look around to see who had taken an especially stiff kicking over the first two days and threw out some olive branches. Gordon Elliott got to carry away a trophy at last, his first 23 runners having failed to take him to the winner's enclosure, while there were more British-trained heroes in one afternoon than in the previous two put together.

For those of us longshot-backers worried about the festival turning into a favourite-fest, there was Monmiral pounding up the hill at 25-1 in the Pertemps Final. I'm afraid I managed to let that opportunity pass me by, disconcerted by his weak finish at Chepstow, but hopefully some of you are better judges of handicap form.

The trainers who made it to the podium were, in the main, well-established and well-funded. Such is the harsh reality of the modern festival, which has little room in its heart for romance.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

Published on 14 March 2024inReports

Last updated 19:00, 14 March 2024

iconCopy
more inReports
more inReports