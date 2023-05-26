'When the gap opened she took it well' - Get Ahead the highlight of Richard Kingscote treble

Racing Post logo
Defeat on Derby hero Desert Crown on Thursday evening may well have been a disappointment for jockey Richard Kingscote, but there were no lasting effects in the saddle as he rode a 49-1 treble.

Two of his winners were for trainer Clive Cox, with Spirit Of The Bay landing the 1m2f handicap and Get Ahead taking the feature race, the Listed Cecil Frail Stakes.

Get Ahead, last seen when sixth in Palace House Stakes, took advantage of the drop in grade and Kingscote told Racing TV: "She's showed a lot of speed and got a lovely position from the start. She travelled well into the race and has done it nicely. That was a nice step forward.

"She could have done with a bit of company late on but she's stayed the trip no problem. Thankfully a gap opened up at the right time. I wanted to produce her as late as possible and when the gap opened she took it well."

Kingscote brought up the treble on the Harry and Roger Charlton-trained Zouzanna, who made all in the 1m fillies' novice.

Shepherd delight

Sarakana caused a 40-1 upset in the 6f fillies' maiden, cruising through the race under Callum Shepherd and kicking clear to win by two and a quarter lengths. The well-backed 6-4 favourite Chic Colombine could finish only third.

The victory was even more of a surprise given that the daughter of Harzand unseated Shepherd at the start. The jockey told Racing TV: "She got a bit of a fright down at the start and unshipped me. She was a little slow away but she's travelled strongly into it and probably got there a bit too soon. 

"She got a bit lonely out in front and is open to a lot of improvement." 

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 26 May 2023Last updated 18:50, 26 May 2023
