'We've always loved him' - Latitude one to follow after feature chase win

Trainer Mel Rowley believes there is plenty more to come from Latitude, who gained a first win over fences in the feature 3m handicap chase.

Alex Edwards' mount, owned by Diana Williams, jumped particularly well on his way to a six-and-a-half-length success.

Rowley said: “I'm absolutely delighted with him – he's now starting to show us what we always felt was there but he's just taken time to mature. We've always loved him and I massively feel there's more improvement in him.

"I hope to run him again this season. We'll always err on the side of caution but if we get the right conditions and track, and he comes out of this in good form, then we'll go to the well again."

Hat-trick hero

Killaloan sealed a hat-trick for Paul Nicholls, Harry Cobden and the Owners Group in the 2m handicap hurdle.

The five-year-old, who was a 24,000gns buy off the Flat in 2021, backed up recent wins at Taunton with a three-and-a-quarter-length victory.

Landmark success

JJ Murphy-Knight rode his first winner under rules when steering the Michael Scudamore-trained Fix At All to a last-gap success in the 2m4f hunter chase for the Ludlow Gold Cup.

