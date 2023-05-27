'We’re not going to sell her' - rapidly improving Radio Goo Goo completes hat-trick

Radio Goo Goo quickly backed up Thursday’s Haydock success to complete a hat-trick in the 6f fillies’ handicap.

The David Evans-trained three-year-old struck over course and distance under Ben Curtis on her penultimate start and the same rider was on hand to help the daughter of Havana Grey justify 5-4 favouritism under a 6lb penalty.

It was a fourth win from five starts in 2023 for Radio Goo Goo, whose part-owner Richard Kent told Sky Sports Racing: “We had an offer yesterday to go to California and we said we’re not going to sell her now because she’s too kind and genuine to go to America.

“We’d love to have her home and breed her foals. We kept her mother and grandmother, so we’ll have to keep her as well.”

It has been an eventful 24 hours for Kent besides turning down offers for the rapidly improving daughter of Havana Grey.

“Last night my 15-year-old son had an after-prom on the farm with 140 teenagers and I drank water all night watching them come in,” he added. “I think after that I’ll be on the water again and celebrate nobody getting in trouble last night.”

Politico pounces

Raffle Prize took the 6f maiden on this card en route to Royal Ascot glory in the 2019 Queen Mary for Mark Johnston, and it will be interesting to see where his son Charlie sends Politico after his impressive win in the same contest.

Jockey Franny Norton helped the son of Blue Point get off the mark at the second time of asking, before completing a double on Johnston’s Perfect Play in the 1m2½f handicap.

Brilliant Boardman

A superb day for Tim Easterby, who enjoyed Group 2 glory at the Curragh with Art Power, got better still when Boardman landed the feature £50,000 7½f handicap under Phil Dennis.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.