15:45 Hamilton

'We'll be getting our top hats out now' - Golden Arrow bound for Royal Ascot after debut success

Golden Arrow continued Alice Haynes's brilliant run with juveniles this season and teed up a possible trip to Royal Ascot with a debut success in the 5f maiden.

A £200,000 Goffs UK Breeze-Up purchase last month, the son of Havana Grey won by three-quarters of a length under Kieran O'Neill to make it five winners from just ten two-year-old runners this year for Haynes.

O'Neill told Racing TV: "He's got a good brain and he's very relaxed. I probably got there too soon but he was behind the bridle and as soon as I got into him he picked up nicely. I think he's a really nice horse."

The win also took the Newmarket trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 25 per cent.

Haynes said: "We came all the way up here and it's worked. The big money horses aren't all there and this is one of the most expensive we've got. It's great when they win and we'll be getting our top hats out now."

Queen of the track

My Little Queens maintained her perfect record at the track with a thrilling success in the 1m1f fillies' handicap.

The five-year-old defied trouble in-running to score by a neck under Oisin Orr and make it two wins from as many starts at the Scottish course.

Course specialist

The Jim Goldie-trained Jordan Electrics continued his fine Hamilton record with a fourth track win when landing the feature 5f handicap.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 14 May 2023Last updated 18:15, 14 May 2023
icon
