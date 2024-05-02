'We haven’t had many runners yet' - Denis Coakley off the mark for the season with Party Island

Party Island provided trainer Denis Coakley with his first winner since October when scoring in the opening 1m4f apprentice handicap under George Bass, who partnered the seven-year-old to his first victory since the pair were successful over the same course and distance in July 2022.

“Party Island seems to like it around Lingfield," said Coakley. "He’s won there five times now.”

Coakley , who was striking with his 12th runner of 2024, said: “It’s been a very wet spring, so it’s been hard to get on the grass. We haven’t had many runners yet so hopefully we can start to run them from now on.

"I have 20 horses, of whom five are two-year-olds, and none of them will be early. They’ll be starting at six furlongs and like every year you’re just looking to find a nice one.”

Coakley’s other runner on the card, Milvus, was fifth in the 7f handicap won by Conquest Of Power .

Gamble landed

Laurentia landed a significant gamble when making a successful stable debut for John Long. The eight-year-old had twice been a non-runner at Chelmsford when set to make her first start since joining the trainer from Laura Mongan.

The George Rooke-ridden mare was a general 20-1 in the morning but was returned at 15-2 when supplying Long with his first winner of the season in the opening division of the 1m2f handicap.

Doughty delivers again

Apprentice Jack Doughty’s thriving partnership with Cinque Verde continued when the 16-year-old won his fourth race since February on the Tony Carroll-trained filly.

Cinque Verde’s success in the 6f handicap completed a double for Carroll following Wedgewood ’s win in the 5f handicap under Luke Morris.

