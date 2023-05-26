'We can't wait to see him over further' - debut scorer Mayo Neighs delights Ralph Beckett

The interestingly named Mayo Neighs caused an upset in the 5f novice when staying on stoutly under Rob Hornby to beat 10-11 favourite Mashadi by a neck.



Mashadi brought quality novice form to the table following seconds at Newmarket and York, but he couldn't get past the Ralph Beckett-trained two-year-old, who showed professionalism on his first start.



Beckett, who is operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate over the last fortnight, watched on from Goodwood where his Understated finished second in the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes.



"He'd been showing up well at home, so we went there with some confidence he'd go very close," Beckett said of Mayo Neighs. "It looked a good race on paper, so it was good to see him go and do that.



"It was a brilliant performance. He appreciated the fast ground, however, in truth, he'll appreciate stepping up further in trip more than anything else. We can't wait to see him over six furlongs."



Hornby was also impressed, and he told Sky Sports Racing: "He was very switched on, he jumped smartly and travelled well through the race. When the ground is fast like that it's such a help when they can maintain their position like he did. He's a really nice horse, it was a pleasing debut."



O'Neill on target



Kieran O'Neill rode a double on the card when landing the 1m2f maiden on Ajyad, before picking up a winning spare ride on Jimmy Mark in the 1m2f handicap.

William Cox, who was originally booked to ride the Stuart Kittow-trained gelding, was reported to be stuck in traffic and therefore unable to take the ride.

