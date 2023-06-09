'We brought her to go to Royal Ascot' - connections thrilled with Princess Chizara

The outsider of four Princess Chizara caused a huge upset in the 5½f maiden stakes when she defied odds of 28-1 to win by four and a half lengths, lowering the colours of the 2-9 favourite Mashadi.



Despite being reluctant to load, the Conrad Allen-trained filly showed blistering early speed, grabbing the lead and stretching further clear as the race unfolded under jockey Darragh Keenan.



Allen said: "I'm absolutely thrilled with that. She's a very speedy filly and she made it look very straightforward.



"She was a breeze-up purchase and she's very buzzy so we've just had to put the handbrake on her a little at home. We weren't really sure what to expect as she's done most of her work by herself, so it was hard to know exactly how good she was."



The 65,000gns purchase may now take up an engagement at Royal Ascot, where connections aren't ruling out taking on the colts.



He said: "We brought her to go to Royal Ascot and either the Queen Mary or the Windsor Castle aren't out of the question. I do wonder whether that might be a bit challenging for her, not on ability but mentally. We'll see how she is when we get her home. In fairness I expected her to improve a lot from today so the fact she's won is very pleasing."

Quick-fire treble



Victory in the 1m4f handicap for 2-5 favourite Glenister made it three wins in seven days for the Sir Mark Prescott-trained gelding. The four-year-old had won three times on the all-weather at Lingfield and quickened clear to win by three and a half lengths on his turf debut.

