'Very exciting' Grey Dawning stars in 3,318-1 across-the-card six-timer for Dan Skelton

A first crack at Grade 1 company over fences could be forthcoming for Grey Dawning next month after he starred in a fantastic 3,318-1 across-the-card six-timer for Dan Skelton when winning the Trustatrader Hampton Novices’ Chase.

The Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown on February 3 is a potential next target, with connections keen for Grey Dawning to gain plenty of experience over fences this campaign.

The seven-year-old, owned by Robert Kirkland, crept nicely into contention and drew clear of front-runner Apple Away for a 14-length success under Harry Skelton. He also won the now-discontinued Leamington Novices’ Hurdle on this card last year.

Skelton enjoyed two winners at Warwick with Etalon landing the opening Edward Courage Cup Novices' Handicap Chase, along with a double at Kempton – headlined by Jay Jay Reilly's 33-1 Lanzarote Hurdle success – and two more at Wetherby.

Tom Messenger, assistant to Skelton, said: “Grey Dawning was really impressive. You watch him going round and it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere then Harry [Skelton] wakes him up and he comes alive. He put it to bed really quickly.

“It was a really competitive race and a very good performance. We could look at the Scilly Isles next if he comes out of this in good shape. He’s very exciting.”

Reflecting on the afternoon, Messenger added: "It’s been a great day. Dan is on holiday in Barbados and is very excited. He can afford to stay out there another week now!”

Grey Dawning was cut to 10-1 (from 16-1) for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power.

Day to remember

John Kington described his Pertemps qualifier success aboard J’Ai Froid as “one of the biggest days” in his career.

Kington is in his 21st season and had spells with Michael Scudamore and Donald McCain before going freelance in the north of England.

He recently moved closer to the Midlands and forged a relationship with J’Ai Froid’s trainer Laura Morgan, riding out regularly at her Leicestershire yard.

The Dream Team Partnership-owned J’Ai Froid proved a willing partner for Kington, staying on dourly to win by three-quarters of a length.

He said: “It’s one of the biggest days of my career – it’s massive and what you wake up in the morning for. I’ve been going at it for a long time and I’m over the moon.

“I’m normally riding away from the big meetings so it’s great to be given this opportunity. Laura and the owners have been very loyal to me.”

Perfect timing

The rescheduling of the Veterans' Chase final proved a blessing in disguise for Anthony Honeyball after the 12-year-old Sam Brown landed the £75,000 contest.

Sam Brown was unlikely to be able to make the Sandown race – cancelled due to waterlogging – due to a minor setback, but he was back on song with a two-and-three-quarter-length win under Jonathan Burke for owner Tim Frost.

Sam Brown (left) wins the Veterans' Chase final Credit: Edward Whitaker

Honeyball said: “We’ve been quite lucky as we were going to struggle to get him to Sandown, so it panned out perfectly.

“We thought we had him in great order and his jumping kept him in it. He’s a fantastic horse to train.”

Diamond delivers

There is no disguising Joe Tizzard’s belief in 2m3f maiden hurdle winner Diamond Ri , who scored for owners The Wychwood Partnership under jockey Brendan Powell.

Tizzard said: “He’s still very raw and has a lot to learn, but he's getting the hang of things and has a big engine. I like him a lot. He's not a speedster but he has a lot of class."

Read these next:

'This is the best day of my career' - My Silver Lining fends off the fast-finishing Galia Des Liteaux to land Classic Chase

'It would be nice to take Michael O'Leary's money!' - Banbridge slashed to 5-1 for Ryanair Chase after hard-fought win

Colonel Harry conquers Towton rivals to land another big prize for Gavin Sheehan

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.