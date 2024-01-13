Colonel Harry conquers Towton rivals to land another big prize for Gavin Sheehan

The year may have changed but not the man to beat. Gavin Sheehan ended 2023 in a blaze of glory and he wasted no time in landing his first big winner of 2024 on Colonel Harry .

Having won the Coral Gold Cup, December Gold Cup and King George VI Chase last month, the jockey headed north to take the Grade 2 William Hill Towton Novices' Chase to reach £1million in prize-money in a memorable campaign.

The Jamie Snowden-trained Colonel Harry had finished second in Grade 1 company at Sandown and took advantage of a step up to 2m3½f, although the 5-4 favourite's task was made more straightforward by the antics of market rival Trelawne, who was ridden from an early stage and went very wide round the bends.

"That was brilliant," said Sheehan, who also took the maiden hurdle on Sao Carlos . "He's done it well but Trelawne probably made it a bit easier for us. Our lad jumps great and he's got the right attitude. He didn't mind stepping up in trip there."

Reflecting on his fine recent run, Sheehan added: "It's been brilliant, there's no hiding that. There have been some nice big successes and I hope it will continue."

His Coral Gold Cup success on Datsalrightgino had come in the same colours of Hew Glyn Davies, whose Colonel Harry is a 40-1 chance for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham with Paddy Power.

"I was delighted with that," the owner said. "Obviously, it was a small field and the second horse is very good, we were worried about him. He travelled well but Gavin said he was ready for him when he opened out on the back straight and he didn't really have to get into him. Job done.

"At Sandown, he pecked at the first fence and lost his position; he was behind the eight-ball the whole of the way. He got short of a bit of pace round the bottom bend, then got going late and frankly, if there had been another ten yards he'd have won. I think the longer trip has helped.

"I think the Scilly Isles will be a possibility but Cheltenham is a question mark at the moment."

Kim Bailey was left ruing one that got away with runner-up Trelawne and said: "We tossed and turned as to whether to put cheekpieces on today – we gave him the benefit of the doubt – but I wish we had.

"He did the same in his second novice hurdle at Exeter and he's always been quirky, but he's got a serious amount of ability.

"He's a very talented individual, to go so close having run off the racecourse. He's a winner without a penalty but he hasn't picked up the prize-money either! It's a very frustrating situation."

Who needs stirrups?

There were shades of Joe Anderson's improbable victory at Plumpton last weekend as Ben Sutton won the 2m3f hurdle without irons.

Riding Santos Blue , owned by his father Nick and trained by Dan Skelton, the amateur lost his stirrups after a mistake two out but still hung on to score by two and a quarter lengths.

"All the way round he jumped so slick and quick, but that time he went one step too long and I lost my right iron," he said.

"I've seen on the TV recently people riding with no irons and I thought 'I can't get it back.' When you're trying to fiddle around to get your iron, you're losing ground and holding the horse up. So I thought, 'kick it out'.

"I just squeezed as tight as I could with my legs and he came for me. I was wishing and hoping he'd keep galloping, and he did exactly that. He's an absolute legend."

It was a sixth winner on the day nationwide for trainer Skelton, who also won the 1m7f chase here with the Fergus Gillard-ridden Mount Tempest .

