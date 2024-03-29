'This was very special' - John Berry ends the 59-race streak which has bugged him with 14-1 winner
- 1st16Merrijig14/1
- 2nd9Clansman40/1
- 3rd3Star Legend80/1
- 4th10Anisoptera40/1
John Berry recorded a first winner at Chelmsford at the 59th attempt as Merrijig sprung a 14-1 surprise in the 1m6f handicap.
The Newmarket trainer felt his luck was out at his nearby all-weather circuit but the six-year-old kept on gamely under Jack Gilligan to win on his first try on an artificial surface.
Berry, whose wife Emma bred the son of Schiaparelli, told Racing TV: "I'm very proud. He's one of two horses I ride every day and he's a particular pet for me. This was very special.
"I'd never trained a winner at Chelmsford and for a long time I thought I never would but with the prize-money being so good it was a no-brainer to come. It was the obvious place to start off."
Berry was also pleased it advertised the ability of the rider. The trainer admits he felt some members of the Beverley House Stables Partnership syndicate, who own Merrijig, may not have even heard of Gilligan but their faith was rewarded.
"I said if you don't know him don't worry because you'll be hearing plenty of him," Berry added. "Jack is top class. He's been in America for quite a few years but he's come back. He did ride out for us when he was at school and he only rode again for us at the backend [of last season]. He's very, very good."
The jockey doubled up in the finale on the Marco Botti-trained Rocket Warrior in the 1m2f handicap.
Winning start
Eve Johnson Houghton enjoyed a superb 2023 with her two-year-olds and recorded a first juvenile winner of the new season as Tanager recovered from a poor start to land the 5f maiden stakes.
Read more:
New boy David Egan in the big money again thanks to Elegant Man in Easter Classic
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 29 March 2024inReports
Last updated 19:20, 29 March 2024
- Lingfield: James Doyle heading for Dubai on a high after striking on Inspiritus for Roger Varian
- Newcastle: New boy David Egan in the big money again thanks to Elegant Man in Easter Classic
- Wetherby: 'He was entitled to do that' - Imperial Alex reigns as Stan Sheppard and Tom Lacey land double
- Fontwell: 'He’ll overcome a fence' - Ben Pauling eyes chasing career for impressive winner Getaway Drumlee
- Hereford: 'Lovely youngster' Jurancon seals second bumper win and 145-1 across-the-card double for David Pipe
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- Lingfield: James Doyle heading for Dubai on a high after striking on Inspiritus for Roger Varian
- Newcastle: New boy David Egan in the big money again thanks to Elegant Man in Easter Classic
- Wetherby: 'He was entitled to do that' - Imperial Alex reigns as Stan Sheppard and Tom Lacey land double
- Fontwell: 'He’ll overcome a fence' - Ben Pauling eyes chasing career for impressive winner Getaway Drumlee
- Hereford: 'Lovely youngster' Jurancon seals second bumper win and 145-1 across-the-card double for David Pipe
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash