'This was very special' - John Berry ends the 59-race streak which has bugged him with 14-1 winner

John Berry recorded a first winner at Chelmsford at the 59th attempt as Merrijig sprung a 14-1 surprise in the 1m6f handicap.

The Newmarket trainer felt his luck was out at his nearby all-weather circuit but the six-year-old kept on gamely under Jack Gilligan to win on his first try on an artificial surface.

Berry, whose wife Emma bred the son of Schiaparelli, told Racing TV: "I'm very proud. He's one of two horses I ride every day and he's a particular pet for me. This was very special.

"I'd never trained a winner at Chelmsford and for a long time I thought I never would but with the prize-money being so good it was a no-brainer to come. It was the obvious place to start off."

Berry was also pleased it advertised the ability of the rider. The trainer admits he felt some members of the Beverley House Stables Partnership syndicate, who own Merrijig, may not have even heard of Gilligan but their faith was rewarded.

"I said if you don't know him don't worry because you'll be hearing plenty of him," Berry added. "Jack is top class. He's been in America for quite a few years but he's come back. He did ride out for us when he was at school and he only rode again for us at the backend [of last season]. He's very, very good."

The jockey doubled up in the finale on the Marco Botti-trained Rocket Warrior in the 1m2f handicap.

Winning start

Eve Johnson Houghton enjoyed a superb 2023 with her two-year-olds and recorded a first juvenile winner of the new season as Tanager recovered from a poor start to land the 5f maiden stakes.

