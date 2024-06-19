'They really deserved that' - James Best rides 40-1 winner for small Essex yard

Solid Fuel was a welcome 40-1 surprise in the opening 2m½f handicap chase as he landed his first win for James Best and trainer Joanne Thomason-Murphy.

The six-year-old's form tailed off last year and he was well beaten on his reappearance at Fontwell a week ago. Yet, despite unseating Best beforehand, he was a different proposition this time and repelled 5-2 favourite Tonto Foley by a length and a quarter.

For Thomason-Murphy, who trains a small team in Essex, it was a first win since July 2022.

"On the bare form many would be surprised," said Best.

"I’ve ridden him plenty now and we’ve been placed a couple of times. I’ve always liked him and thought he had enough ability to win.

"I rode him last week at Fontwell, where he wore a hood. I suggested wearing a red hood to post because, as he showed, he can be tricky in the prelims, but to then take it off for the race.

"He got into a good rhythm, jumped well, and we got a nice split turning in. He was tough from the last and saw it out well.

“I'm so pleased for Joanne and the whole team. They really deserved that."

Bob Bob's quick double

Bob Bob Ricard was a decisive winner of the feature 2m4f handicap chase for Jonjo and AJ O’Neill.

The 6-1 chance struck for the first time at Ffos Las last month and followed up with a four-length success under Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Easy does it

Seeyouinmydreams, sent off 1-4 favourite in the 2m novice hurdle, maintained a lengthy lead from start to finish and scored by 13 lengths for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls.

