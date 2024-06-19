Running Lion roars home from the front under Oisin Murphy to land maiden Group win in Duke of Cambridge

Running Lion made all of the running under an astute tactical ride from Oisin Murphy to win the Duke of Cambridge Stakes for John and Thady Gosden and owner David Howden.

The race, which was a first win at Group level for the filly, could not have gone any better for Running Lion, in stark contrast to her two outings so far this season. At Newmarket, she was run down in the final furlong of the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes despite trading at 1.01 in-running, while at Epsom she had no run at all when finishing last in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes.

Murphy took the bull by the horns in this race, which had a different dynamic from previous runnings with it switched to the round mile from the straight course.

Murphy controlled the race from the front and made a determined and sustained effort for home as the runners reached the straight. It was a move that caught Laurel flat-footed before she ran on to finish second, while favourite Rogue Millennium was also not able to hit top gear as she finished fifth.

Owner David Howden hugs Oisin Murphy after Running Lion's Duke of Cambridge win Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"She’s by the horse that put me on the map, Roaring Lion, and she’s owned by David Howden, who sponsors at Ascot," Murphy said. "She was brilliant today. My plan was to go forward and forget about her last two races.

"She relaxed for me and how dominant was she at the line? She was too keen with me at Newmarket and I got there too soon. Today I pretended Newmarket didn’t happen."

Running Lion was shorted to 12-1 (from 25) for the Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket next month by Paddy Power, who left the filly unchanged at 16-1 for the Group 1 Cairn Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

It proved to be another race to forget for a French-trained runner, however. Sea The Lady, trained by Christopher Head, stood in the stalls when the gates opened and took plenty of cajoling from jockey Aurelien Lemaitre to leave, by which stage her chance had vanished.

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore off the mark for Royal Ascot 2024 as Illinois proves too good

Wathnan and James Doyle up and running for this year's Royal Ascot as Leovanni scorches to Queen Mary victory

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.