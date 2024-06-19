Saeed bin Suroor claims third Royal Hunt Cup as Wild Tiger grimly holds on to deny late-charging Sonny Liston

Wild Tiger held on grimly from a late-charging Sonny Liston to deliver a third Royal Hunt Cup success for Saeed bin Suroor.

The 30-runner field spilt into four groups after emerging from the stalls, with the Godolphin-owned five-year-old leading five runners down the centre of the track under Oisin Murphy.

Murphy cruised to the front on the son of Frankel and kicked for home at the two-furlong pole, with Metal Merchant on the far side, Perotto in the centre and last year's runner-up Sonny Liston on the nearside flying out of the pack to chase him home.

Wild Tiger found more than his rivals in the closing stages and narrowly held on from Sonny Liston, with Perotto finishing back in third.

“He got the mile well, he relaxed brilliantly, he had the perfect preparation and Saeed was very confident before the race," Murphy said. "He told me I’d win and I’m glad we got it done.”

Murphy rode his first Royal Ascot winner in 2017 on Benbatl, also trained by Bin Suroor, and was full of praise for the Godolphin trainer.

Murphy said: “Saeed provided me with my first Royal Ascot winner and he’s given me another one today – he’s been integral in my career.

"I’m very grateful to him and his Highness Sheikh Mohammed and all the people who work for Godolphin. It’s a huge operation and these successes are important."

Wild Tiger edged out Sonny Liston to win the Royal Hunt Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bin Suroor, who won this race with Invisible Man in 2010 and Real World in 2021, was saddling just his fifth success in Britain this year, with three of those courtesy of his Royal Hunt Cup winner.

"This season he is doing really well," the trainer said. "He's sound and physically he has looked much better since arriving back in Newmarket from Meydan.

"When you win a race at Royal Ascot, it's all worth it. The numbers are smaller, from 250 horses to now 40, but sometimes we have the luck, like Mawj winning the 1,000 Guineas and in America."

On future targets, he added: "We'll start looking for a Group for him - he's not going to be a handicapper. We'll still keep him at a mile, he showed plenty of speed."

