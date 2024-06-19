Wathnan and James Doyle up and running for this year's Royal Ascot as Leovanni scorches to Queen Mary victory

Wathnan Racing got on the board at this year's royal meeting when Leovanni stormed to an impressive success in the Queen Mary Stakes under James Doyle.

Despite winning impressively on debut at Nottingham, the Karl Burke-trained juvenile was sent off at 22-1 but defied her odds with a sublime victory. Burke also saddled the fourth, Miss Lami, with 50-1 shots Mighty Eriu and Maw Lam second and third respectively.

Wathnan, the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, came within a nose of winning the Coventry Stakes yesterday with Electrolyte, and Doyle was delighted to get them off the mark at this year's summer showpiece.

He told ITV Racing: "The message after last year was to get a good team together for this year and it's been a lot for everyone behind the scenes. It's easy me just riding them.

"She won like a potentially smart filly on debut but it's always so hard to tell. I've won this race before on a smart filly called Rizeena and she's got all the class and raw speed she had. There's lots to look forward to."

Karl Burke and James Doyle after Leovanni's win in the Queen Mary Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Leovanni was also a first winner of this year's Royal Ascot for Burke and a sixth for the trainer overall. It was a welcome change of luck for him too, after Andesite was a late non-runner in Tuesday's Coventry Stakes.

He said: "Yesterday didn't go to plan, but yesterday is yesterday. I watched today live and I'm looking forward to watching the replay. It looked very smooth and she's such an uncomplicated filly. She has an amazing mind on her."

Gavin Cromwell was proud of runner-up Mighty Eriu's effort. He said: "It was a great run and we certainly won't complain. She had to wait a little while for the gap but she went through it well and won her race on her side.

"She probably got a little bit lonely in front of her bunch. It was a lovely run. The winner won well and I won't take anything away from her. I think my filly will keep improving. She's a great attitude, a great mind and is very relaxed."

Kassaya was sent off the well-backed 7-2 favourite, but met a host of trouble in-running and finished 12th.

