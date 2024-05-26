'That's the ride of the season over already' - Peter Scudamore hails Derek Fox after never-say-die effort on Somebody's Fortune

Peter Scudamore hailed Derek Fox's effort aboard Somebody's Fortune in the 3m2f mares' handicap hurdle as the ride of the season, and it headlined a double for the jockey and trainer Lucinda Russell.

The mare was in rear and pushed along from some way out, but her jockey's never-say-die attitude eventually paid dividends as they closed on the pack at the second-last, before picking up the 3-1 favourite Mistral Nell in the final strides to win by a head. Fox had also struck earlier on Chapel Green in the 2m5½f handicap chase.

"That's the ride of the season over already," Scudamore, who is Russell's partner and assistant, told Racing TV. "He's definitely determined and he got it right on the first horse, Chapel Green, in completely different circumstances as well – he made all on him and then came from behind there.

"He said he dropped his stick, but that was probably a good thing!"

Somebody's Fortune was losing her maiden tag on her handicap debut. Scudamore added: "She was disappointing a couple of times but we didn't understand her and probably ran her at the wrong track.

"She'll probably jump a fence one day and I think her point-to-point form has worked out good enough. She's tough and she jumps well enough."

Well Educated backed up his Hexham success on Tuesday with an even more commanding performance in the 2m handicap hurdle under Jonathon Bewley.

The eight-year-old beat some smart rivals with ease by two and three-quarter lengths.

