'It's all about his headspace' - quirky Your Darling enjoys another going day in £40,000 chase for Ben Pauling

Ben Pauling is regularly left frustrated with Your Darling , but the enigmatic chaser enjoyed another good day when outbattling his rivals to land the £40,000 Clarke Chase.

The nine-year-old tends to either win or run disappointingly, but travelled with zest and picked up generously under Ben Jones to engage and pass 5-2 favourite Mylesfromwicklow before galloping to a comfortable three-length victory.

"That's two wins out of his last three starts, so I think it's a record for him," said Pauling. "We're chuffed to pieces because I thought the ground was against him, but he looked to enjoy it. He travelled and jumped well and had to battle at the end.

"It's all about his headspace – there's nothing ever wrong with him. I knew halfway round he was going to run well today. You enjoy every day as they come and hopefully he can go back to Ascot in November."

On the remainder of the summer jumps period, the trainer added: "Hopefully we'll be able to nick a bit of prize-money. On the whole last term was our best season, and we're looking forward to the autumn."

Mighty Monty

My Monty had only Release The Kraken to beat after the two other runners were pulled up in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

He dispatched his rival by 33 lengths with an authoritative display under Ben Poste for James Evans. It was a first success for the lightly-raced seven-year-old.

