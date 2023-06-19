Racing Post logo
15:50 Carlisle

'That's 40 winners in a month' - trainer Charlie Johnston delighted with stable form

Alpina Express makes all at Carlisle
Alpina Express makes all for the in-form Charlie JohnstonCredit: John Grossick
Charlie Johnston's remarkable run continued with success in the 1m3f handicap for three-year-olds for Alpina Express, who made all under Joe Fanning.

She was penalised for a win at Ayr last week and Johnston said: "She was a couple of pounds well in following her win at Ayr. The handicapper hadn't had chance to reassess her yet so that was why we were out again quickly. She was in the right race but she's done it nicely.

"We will probably try to find some entries for the back end of next week for her. She's improving now she has got on to turf and I'm sure she will stay another furlong if needed, which will open up some more options."

Johnston is relishing Royal Ascot and operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate over the past fortnight. He added: "That's 40 winners in a month from May 20 to June 19, so the yard is in great form and I suppose that gives you a bit more confidence going into an important week like this. The horses are in great form, they couldn't be better and we just want to get one of the board, then we can relax and enjoy it."

Treble delight

Tim Easterby was the trainer to follow on the card and he enjoyed a treble, starting with Gibside in the older-horse 1m3f handicap.

Platinum Girl then struck in the 7f handicap and Albegrey finished the day with an impressive performance in the mile handicap.

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 19 June 2023Last updated 20:04, 19 June 2023
