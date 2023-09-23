'Today's the icing on the cake' - Julie Camacho's brilliant season continues as Significantly wins the Ayr Gold Cup

Malton trainer Julie Camacho's remarkable season got even better when she won the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup with Significantly.

She had made a breakthrough at Group 1 level earlier this year as Shaquille took the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot and followed up in the July Cup at Newmarket.

And though the stable star disappointed on his most recent appearance at Ayr, Significantly allayed fears over the form of the yard by taking Scotland's richest Flat race.

Narrowly beaten in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster last Saturday, the 8-1 joint-favourite went one place better under Joe Fanning.

Ramazan was second at 16-1, with Gweedore (11-1) third, Albasheer (12-1) fourth and Montassib (10-1) fifth.

Significantly (black cap) storm to the front in the Ayr Gold Cup Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Fanning got the winner up in the closing stages to win by a neck, landing the race for the first time in his 33-year career on the Flat.

Camacho had already become just the second woman trainer to pass £1 million in prize money in a British season and this latest victory took her haul to nearly £1.17 million.

She paid tribute to owner Niall O'Keeffe and told ITV Racing: "He has put a hell of a lot of money into racing and to have a horse like this for him is great. It was a bit nerve-wracking watching!

"We've had a few lows, the horses have gone through quite a bit of a lull and we just hoped they were coming back to form. Today's the icing on the cake."

Fanning had to overcome trouble in running and said: "Everywhere I went I just got shut off. This horse has got a lot of ability. He travelled so well through the race. I was a little bit unlucky on him last week, I thought I should have won the Portland. He's done the job today.

"This is my first Ayr Gold Cup. I've had a lot of winners up here, it's a great track and it's a good race to win."

