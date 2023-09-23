Andrew Balding overjoyed to land first Mill Reef 'with a horse with such a big future as Array'

Array gave trainer Andrew Balding his first win in the Mill Reef Stakes when grinding out victory to bravely land the spoils.

The race is named after the legendary horse his father Ian trained, and Balding won it for the first time with the gusty Juddmonte colt Array, who held off the challenge of Mister Sketch by a half length.

It was also a first win in the race for Array's jockey Oisin Murphy.

He told Racing TV: "He's super relaxed and he got away well. He's really improved from race to race and got through that ground. It's a big privilege to win a big race in these colours.

There was a bunched finish to the Mill Reef with Array (pink cap) just prevailing Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Andrew has had terrific success for them and hopefully this fella will continue to go into the right way. We might love to try him over a little bit further next year and have lots to look forward to."

Balding's father also who won the race in 1986 with Forest Flower and 2001 with Firebreak. Array was sent off the well-backed 7-4 favourite after finishing third in the Sirenia Stakes last time.

The juvenile was cut to 20-1 (from 25) with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for next weekend's Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, but Balding said other targets could be explored.

He said: "It's a race we've always tried to find something good enough to have a go at with, so it was really exciting to do it with a horse with such a big future as him.

"The Middle Park might come quick enough and he might stay a little further. We'll put everything in the mix as he seems to handle any ground."

Seven Questions, who narrowly beat Array at Kempton last time, finished third.

Read these next:

Deepone cut to 20-1 for 2,000 Guineas after brave front-running Beresford Stakes win

'Exceptional' 11-year-old Not So Sleepy has Cesarewitch on the agenda after comeback win

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.