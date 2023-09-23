Deepone cut to 20-1 for 2,000 Guineas after brave front-running Beresford Stakes win

Deepone held off a host of top lightly raced challengers from the Aidan and Joseph O'Brien stables to take the Group 2 Beresford Stakes under a fine front-running ride from Billy Lee.

The Paddy Twomey-trained runner was the most experienced in the field but took a major step forward to make all and hold off Chief Little Rock.

Lee pressed Deepone ahead with two furlongs left and the Study Of Man colt kept on gamely to strike by a length and three-quarters.

The victory comes just a fortnight on from his fourth-place finish behind Diego Velazquez at Irish Champions Weekend.

Twomey told Racing TV: "He's learned on the job all year and I felt he came out of the race on Champions Weekend very well. Things just didn't fall right for him on the day, he was training well at home and we felt this could be his final bit of education before we put him away for the winter.

"We decided we'd jump out and make the running and if they were good enough they'd beat us but we were the highest-rated and most experienced. It worked out well."

Paddy Power cut Deepone to 20-1 (from 33) for next year's 2,000 Guineas and it could be a target next season.

"Newmarket doesn't close until next spring but he's in at the Curragh," the trainer added. "I think he's probably a mile-and-a-quarter horse, maybe the French Derby. His sire won it and his granddam won the Yorkshire Oaks so I think he'll stay. It's a nice problem to have over the winter and something to think about."

Grosvenor Square finished third ahead of the Frankie Dettori-ridden favourite Navy Seal.

Qipco 2,000 Guineas (May 4, Newmarket)

bet365: 9-4 City Of Troy, 9-2 Henry Longfellow, 8 River Tiber, 12 Diego Velazquez, Vandeek, 16 Iberian, 20 Task Force, 22 bar



