'Exceptional' 11-year-old Not So Sleepy has Cesarewitch on the agenda after comeback win

Hughie Morrison described Not So Sleepy as "exceptional" after the Grade 1-winning hurdler made a successful comeback to land the Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup on his first start for 193 days.

The 11-year-old shared the spoils in the 2021 Fighting Fifth Hurdle with Epatante and finished third behind Constitution Hill in the same race last year.

His CV also boasts two fourths and a third in the Cesarewitch and both that race at Newmarket on October 14 and the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle in December are back on his radar after a two-length success over Salt Bay in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

"He's obviously exceptional and that gives us huge satisfaction," said Morrison, who has trained Not So Sleepy for all 63 of his lifetime starts. "He's come back in great nick but you don't really expect him to do that at the age eleven. He's not worked with another horse for nine months; all his work has been on his own."

Paddy Power cut the winner to 12-1 (from 20) for the Godolphin-backed Cesarewitch, a race Morrison is also targeting with 14-1 chance Vino Victrix .

The trainer added: "The Cesarewitch is more than likely but we obviously don't have any problem getting him fit first time so we could wait for the Fighting Fifth and hopefully by then Constitution Hill will be going chasing!"

Thunderbear strikes

Newbury is fast becoming a favourite destination for up-and-coming trainer Jack Davison , who made another successful trip to Berkshire as Thunderbear landed the Group 3 Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes.

Davison, who trains a team of 30 close to Fairyhouse racecourse in Ireland, was on the mark at the same track when "stable star" She's Quality won a maiden last month and he will be back in Britain next Saturday when the same filly goes for Group 1 glory in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

"I was eager to drop Thunderbear down to five furlongs on easy ground and thankfully the ground came up suitable today," said Davison. "He's a stone better in slow ground and has plenty of speed. I think this is a progressive sprinter and there should be more options on similar ground before the end of the season."

Davison, 36, has been training since 2017 and wasn't ruling out She's Quality giving him the biggest success of his career in the Cheveley Park.

He added: "I ran her in the Moyglare [over seven furlongs] a couple of weeks ago but she really is a six-furlong filly and wants good ground, so we should get that next Saturday."

Read this next:

Deepone cut to 20-1 for 2,000 Guineas after brave front-running Beresford Stakes win

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.