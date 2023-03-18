Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:50 Newcastle

'She’s just kept improving' - super Stainsby Girl seals back-to-back course wins

Stainsby Girl: won for the third time since joining Nick Alexander
Stainsby Girl: won for the third time since joining Nick AlexanderCredit: John Grossick
Play8 ran
14:50 Newcastle2m 1f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m 1fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Stainsby Girl
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Thereisnodoubt
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7War Soldier
    fav2/1

Stainsby Girl followed up last month’s course-and-distance success to take the 2m1f handicap hurdle under a confident front-running ride by Kit Alexander.

Stainsby Girl was bought by the winning rider’s father Nick for £22,000 in May after scoring on her previous two starts for Donald Whillans and made an instant impact for new connections when seeing off subsequent Morebattle Hurdle hero Benson at Haydock in November.

“I’m thrilled with her,” said Nick Alexander after the nine-year-old recorded her third win for the trainer. “She was on an upward curve when we bought her, we were just very lucky to be able to buy her really. She had a couple of runs over Christmas where she can’t have been herself when she got quite well beaten.

“She’s just a little mare and has done it with topweight on heavy ground off a career-high mark. It’s fantastic. She’s just kept improving which is brilliant.”

Alexander was also on the board with 10-1 shot Atlantic Dancer at Uttoxeter and added: “It’s been an excellent day and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Off the mark

Stainsby’s Girl’s former trainer Whillans also had a win on the card when Maid Of Houxty got off the mark at the 11th attempt under Henry Brooke in the 2m7½f handicap chase.

Whillans and Brooke were denied a quick-fire double as Enemy At The Gate was just foiled by the Conor O'Farrell-ridden Fabuleux Du Clos, who made a successful handicap debut for Simon West to provide the trainer with his first winner of the season.

Read these next:

Feature win for Complete Unknown as Paul Nicholls continues frightening form  

'He made my job easy' - Major Dundee and Rex Dingle combine to land Midlands National for Alan King 

Paul Kealy tipped a 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - get our top betting advice now with 50% off for three months  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 18 March 2023Last updated 17:40, 18 March 2023
icon
14:50 NewcastlePlay
Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Handicap Hurdle8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Stainsby Girl
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Thereisnodoubt
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7War Soldier
    fav2/1
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports