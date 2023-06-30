'He's going all the way to the top' - Bigbertiebassett sets up Superlative Stakes tilt with sweet victory

Owner David Foy believes Bigbertiebassett could be a star in the making and he will be stepped up to Group level following his impressive victory in the 7f novice stakes.

The son of Almanzor was a 40-1 second on his debut at Newbury and travelled sweetly when making all to score by two and a quarter lengths under Liam Keniry this time.

"I think he's going to go a long way, all the way right to the top," Foy told Sky Sports Racing. "We've been trying and trying to get one with Tom [Dascombe], and we thought a lot of this one. I've got the easy job of paying the bills. It's up to Tom where we go next."

Bigbertiebassett could be seen in Group 2 company at Newmarket's July meeting, with the Superlative Stakes pencilled in as his next target.

Dascombe said: "That was super as I've had little luck for David so far. He could potentially be a very nice horse. He's mentally so ready, I expected him to win.

"I'd be thinking about the Superlative Stakes next with him, but we've got four hours back in the car to worry about where we go next."

Brilliant form

Sir Mark Prescott's red-hot form continued when Pledgeofallegiance made all to bravely land the 1m6½f handicap.

His length success took the Heath House trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to an impressive 33 per cent.

Duran ends drought

Duran Fentiman ended a 64-day wait for a winner when guiding Golden Duke to a 33-1 shock success in the 6f handicap.

It was the first leg of a 339-1 double for trainer Nigel Tinkler, who took the mile handicap with Dougies Dream.

Read these next:

'He's always been a promising type' - Tafreej completes smart double for William Haggas

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.