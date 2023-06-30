'He's always been a promising type' - Tafreej completes smart double for William Haggas

William Haggas enjoyed a significant win when saddling the King and Queen's Desert Hero to success at Royal Ascot last week and the trainer maintained his momentum with a double at Yarmouth.

Lordship landed the 1m6f handicap under the yard's 3lb claimer Adam Farragher, who barely had to move a muscle after elbowing his way out of a pocket sewn by the runner-up Miss Cynthia.

"It's easy to come here and steer them around for Mr Haggas," the jockey told Sky Sports Racing. "There was half a gap there and I was in it before it closed. He's got a bit of a turn of foot and I don't think he'll have any trouble going back in trip, he's versatile that way."

The Somerville Lodge team then took the feature mile handicap with the 5-4 favourite Tafreej, who settled in last under Dane O'Neill before pouncing in the final furlong to seal a comprehensive victory.

"He's always been a promising type," assistant trainer Maureen Haggas said. "We've just been a little bit disappointed with him so far this year, so today will have done him the world of good."

A-team keep rolling

Hayley Turner and Harry Eustace were also in the Ascot winner's enclosure last week and the pair teamed up with Jeff Smith's Straight A, who overcame greenness on his second start to win the 6f novice in the style of a useful prospect.

"He's such a baby," said Turner. "It's nice because he's not had a hard race and he's learnt a lot. Hopefully he'll take a step forward for that. He's been showing a lot at home and he really improved from his debut at Leicester."

