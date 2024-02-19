'No doubt I'll be getting my passport out again' - Luke Morris motors on after successful weekend in Qatar

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Luke Morris did not miss on his sole ride in Qatar when Brave Emperor prevailed on Saturday and he was back in the winner's enclosure two days later when Jungle Dance stepped lively to land the 5f handicap for three-year-olds.

The former champion all-weather rider had the 100-30 chance close to the pace set by Talking Rubbish and was well placed to strike in the straight to back up his previous win at Wolverhampton, for which the handicapper saw fit to put John Butler's runner up 11lb.

Morris, who was also among the winners at Kempton on Sunday night, told Sky Sports: "The handicapper did not miss him after Wolverhampton but that was a good performance. We had a good run around and hopefully he can keep improving.

"It was a great performance by Brave Emperor in Qatar and no doubt I'll be getting my passport out again by all accounts as Archie Watson has some big plans for him around the world this year, starting in Hong Kong I believe."

First of the year for Ferguson

James Ferguson celebrated his first winner of 2024 and a first for Paul and Susan Roy when Prince Eric landed a gamble in the opening mile handicap for three-year-olds.

The son of Time Test showed marked improvement up in trip after three runs over six furlongs as a juvenile.

Available at 11-4 in the morning, Prince Eric was forced into 6-4 favourite at the off before coming from off the pace under Daniel Muscutt to beat Superb Force by a short head.

The Newmarket trainer said: "I'm delighted to train my first winner for the Roys who have been big supporters of mine since I started training a few years ago."

