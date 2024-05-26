'We'll try to get a Group 1 now' - Ocean Jewel shines for Willie McCreery with Lanwades Stud Stakes triumph

Willie McCreery and Al Shira'aa Farms were out of luck with Vespertilio in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but the trainer and owner combination enjoyed compensation as Ocean Jewel ran out a ready winner of the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes.

Not seen since finishing eighth in last year's Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, the daughter of Sioux Nation enjoyed a smooth passage and quickened up well under Billy Lee to beat Goldana by a length and a quarter. The evens favourite Rogue Millennium was a further head away in third after meeting plenty of trouble in running.

It was a first Group 2 success Ocean Jewel and McCreery said: "Billy was confident. They went no gallop, she was a bit fresh early on and it was just a matter of getting her settled.

"She finished very well and we'd have to be delighted with that. We'll go on to Ascot now. She's won a Group 3 and Group 2 and we'll try to get some Group 1 black type. She's very well bred and it's important to try to get that Group 1 black type for her."

Rock has too much

Classic success evaded Aidan O'Brien over the weekend, but he unearthed an Irish Derby contender when Chief Little Rock made all for an emphatic success in the Gallinule Stakes.

Wayne Lordan set steady fractions on the Galileo colt and he responded well when asked to put the race to bed, ultimately winning the Group 3 unchallenged by three and three-quarter lengths from Stromberg. Chief Little Rock had previously finished a close third in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last month.

Chief Little Rock and Wayne Jordan were impressive winners of the Gallinule Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien said: "He stays very well and will love going the extra two furlongs. He'll either go to Ascot for the King Edward VII Stakes or back here for the Irish Derby.

"We just thought at Epsom they dawdled a bit for him, but today suited him much better."



Zaynab is Ascot-bound

Plans have changed for Zanahiyr's half-sister Zaynab, who was bought to go juvenile hurdling but is now two from three on the Flat after pouncing late to land the mile fillies' premier handicap under Declan McDonogh.

A last-gasp winner of a 7f maiden at the track last month, she was patiently ridden again and her effort was well timed as she got up to beat Flight Of Fancy by a head. A trip to Royal Ascot is now on the cards for the Gordon Elliott-trained filly and owners Noel and Valerie Moran.

Elliott's assistant Aidan 'Mouse' O'Ryan said: "She's a lovely filly. She's coming along nice and steady, and she's tough. She really put her head down there, and she had to. We were stepping her up in class to see what we had.

"We bought her as a yearling to be a juvenile hurdler but we've had to redirect her. She's by Phoenix Of Spain, a sire who's under the radar but getting a bit more prominence now, and I'd say he's very good for the money."

He added: "We'll have a look at the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot now. She needs a little bit of kindness in the ground but hopefully it's all systems go. Noel and Valerie would love a day out at Ascot."

