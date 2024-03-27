'Lovely youngster' Jurancon seals second bumper win and 145-1 across-the-card double for David Pipe

David Pipe and owners Brocade Racing have a nice prospect in Jurancon , who secured a second bumper success from three starts in the finale.

The proven stamina of the Irish point-to-point winner came to the fore with Jack Tudor’s mount finding plenty for pressure to beat fellow bumper scorer Rocking Man by three lengths.

Jurancon won a bumper on his debut for connections at Chepstow in December and was second at Newbury the following month.

Pipe said: “He’s a lovely youngster and we’ll put him away now and go hurdling next season. He’s a nice horse with a good attitude and has shown improved form with every run.”

Jurancon sealed a 145-1 across-the-card double for Pipe, whose racing club were in the Wincanton winner’s enclosure with 50-1 shot Behind The Curtain, ridden by Martin McIntyre.

Pipe said: “It was Martin’s first winner for us and he’s been with us for a few years so I’m really pleased. He rode a good race. He was a big price, but I told our racing club owners he might outrun his odds.”

In-form trainer

Kayley Woollacott continued her fine recent form, when Sylvies Dance defied a 244-day layoff to land the 2m3½f mares’ handicap hurdle.

Victory for Ben Godfrey’s mount took Woollacott’s form figures in the past fortnight to 2121.

Doyen delivers

Jack Doyen stayed on best to gain a second victory over fences in the 2m5f handicap chase for Jack Quinlan, Ben Case and owners Wardington Hopefuls.

