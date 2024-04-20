Lipa K flourishes on stable debut to secure chase double for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero

Lipa K made a flying start for his new yard after he completed a double for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero with victory in the 2m1½f chase.

The six-year-old swept from last to first under Toby Wynne to see off One Fine Man and score on his chase debut for the Cheshire yard, who procured the 11-5 winner from Evan Williams this spring.

"He'd always run well for his previous yard and we were lucky to get him pretty much ready to go," Greenall said.

"He jumped really well at home and while he was a little ponderous over his fences today I don't think he enjoyed the soft patches of ground. He actually did it a shade cosily at the end."

Lipa K was the second Bangor winner for the yard on Saturday after Greenall enjoyed a family success with Dusautior , who fended off Caeruleum to win the 3m novice handicap chase.

"He's owned by a syndicate that my brother and some good family friends are part of, so it's great to get a winner for them," Greenall said.

"He was very green on his chase debut last month and we thought he'd go well here as he'd have learned from the run at Huntingdon. He was still a bit green today and he's made it quite hard for himself, but he's rallied against the rail. He'll probably have one more run before a break."

Bangor first

Harry Derham struck with his first runner at the Welsh track when Balhambar won the 2m½f novice handicap hurdle.

The odds-on shot claimed his second success on the bounce under Paul O'Brien with a three-and-a-quarter-length success over Bucephalus.

