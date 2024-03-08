Junko beaten in Sheema Classic prep by emerging talent Dolayli but Dubai remains the plan for Hong Kong hero

Junko suffered a five-length defeat in his prep race for a clash with Auguste Rodin and ace Japanese filly Liberty Island in the Dubai Sheema Classic, but the result only tells a fraction of the story.

For one, last season's Hong Kong Vase winner was conceding 7lb to a race-fit rival over an inadequate trip on the Chantilly Polytrack. And for another, his conqueror, Dolayli , may be on his way to much better things if he fulfils the ambitions of his trainer Francis Graffard.

A gelded son of Siyouni and Sheema Classic winner Dolniya, the five-year-old was only making his eighth start but dominated the race from the front, sprinting clear up the short straight of the tight inner course.

Dolayli will be set Group targets after winning the Prix Darshaan by five lengths Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

"He really stretched well up the home straight and he's a horse with a lot of quality," said Graffard of the Aga Khan's homebred. "I didn't want to run him in really deep ground at Saint-Cloud next week so we came here rather than give him an extra gallop at home, with the idea of going to the Prix d'Harcourt at Longchamp. From there he could go to the Ganay and I think he has enough pace to run in the Prix d'Ipsahan as well."

Bookmakers left Junko unchanged at prices ranging between 8-1 and 10-1 for the Sheema Classic, and Andre Fabre looks to have been left with something to work on ahead of that assignment.

"Junko had a busy end to last year and today wasn't the aim, while the winner is certainly a good horse," said Pierre-Yves Bureau, racing manager to owners Alain and Gerard Wertheimer. "He took a little while to hit his stride but he really moved well in the last 200 metres. He's become a real mile and a half horse now and it'll be interesting to see him back at that trip, against some really top opposition."

The same owner-trainer combination had to settle for second in the Prix Bering with Sober , who remains on course for Dubai where he'll take up his entry in the Gold Cup.

All-Weather Finals day booked for Fast Raaj

Fast Raaj and Alexis Pouchin after winning the Prix Montjeu at Chantilly

Fast Raaj continued his love affair with Chantilly with a comfortable defeat of Wally to land the Prix Montjeu over a mile, with trainer Yann Barberot now eyeing the BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile on Good Friday.

"He had come on for his run at Cagnes-sur-Mer and he loves Chantilly," said Barberot. "This was a prep run for the straight mile at Newcastle. He loves the all-weather and it'll be an interesting challenge."

Fast Raaj has high-class form on both turf and sand, having won the Group 3 Prix Messidor last July and the Djebel at three, while Barberot won the Sprint on finals day at Newcastle in 2022 with Bouttemont.

Barberot added: "It's £75,000 to the winner, which is good money, while he's a very good horse at a mile, and not just on the sand."

