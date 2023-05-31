'I've been looking forward to this day for a long time' - Liam Harrison delighted to ride out his claim

Jockey Liam Harrison enjoyed a landmark day as he rode out his claim on the Fergal O'Brien-trained Carrigeen Kampala in 2m1f mares' novice hurdle.

It looked an easy opportunity for the 4-7 favourite and Harrison kept it simple, making all to win by an eased-down 17 lengths, recording his 75th victory in the process.

Harrison, who rode 19 winners last season, has been successful on the five-year-old three times.

"I've been looking forward to this day for a long time. I've been getting close over the last few weeks and it's great to finally get it done," Harrison told Sky Sports Racing.

Based with O'Brien at his yard near Cheltenham, Harrison enjoyed his biggest success on Punctuation at Aintree's Grand National meeting in April.

He added: "I ride for a brilliant team. Fergal O'Brien has supported me and I certainly wouldn't be where I am without him, Paddy Brennan and Mick Fitzgerald.

"I put a lot of hard work into strength training and improving my fitness – hard work pays off. This is the first step and my first big milestone. I don't come from a racing background so this means a lot."

Clarke strikes

The Robbie Llewellyn-trained No Getaway caused an upset in the 2m5f hunter chase.

The 10-1 outsider of the three runners, No Getaway jumped fluently and went clear inside the final furlong to provide jockey Sean Clarke with a first success under rules.

