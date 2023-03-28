'It's been such a massive team effort' - Fergal O'Brien records career-best winning tally with easy Greyval success

Fergal O'Brien lauded the hard work of his staff after Greyval's victory in the 2m juvenile hurdle brought up a career-best winning tally for the trainer.

Recording over 100 winners for the third season in a row, O'Brien eclipsed his best total when his only runner on the card justified odds-on favoritism under Paddy Brennan.

"I'm absolutely delighted. It's been such a massive team effort at home, everyone works so hard. It doesn't happen by chance, you know?" O'Brien said.

"I'm so lucky to have all the boys and girls at home, and everyone around us. I'm very grateful and appreciative of all their hard work – that's what gets us to that number.

"It was lovely that Bonttay landed a big pot at Kelso on Saturday, and I was actually with Nick [Brown, owner] watching the race from Newbury and he said hopefully we'll get you over the line on Tuesday, so it all worked out well."

The 129th winner of the season couldn't have been easier, with Greyval never needing to come off the bridle for a comfortable two-length success from Golden Glance.

Greyval missed the Boodles after going down with a cold, but Cheltenham is on the agenda again with O'Brien adding: "She'll go to Cheltenham for the two-day meeting in April – there's a mares' only day. There's a juvenile filly handicap and that's where she's heading."

Drought ended

Paul Webber ended a 404-day wait for a winner when Eyed, who took on the likes of Constitution Hill and Jonbon as a novice, obliged in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle under Daryl Jacob.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.