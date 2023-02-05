'It's a tough game' - 28-1 outsider ends James Evans' year-long wait for a jumps winner

James Evans was delighted to end a year-long drought over jumps with 28-1 shot Amidnightstar and explained that being "priced out" when buying jumps horses had led to this lean spell.

Risk And Roll was the trainer's last winner over obstacles in January 2022, 374 days ago, and he has since had to rely on success on the Flat to keep his stable ticking.

"We've been a bit priced out buying horses for jumping now," Evans said. "Our owners really aren't high rollers, but we've done very well with a team of fairly cheap Flat horses.

"We've always had Flat horses, but it's nice to bang one in again jumping. We'd like one or two more jumpers, but it's a tough game. We're very hopeful that this mare can go on and do well."

Amidnightstar, who was tailed off on her jumps debut at Warwick, travelled well before going clear on the home turn for a ten-length victory in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

"She ran really well in a bumper on quickish ground," Evans added. "The ground was just a bit soft for her the last twice so we felt, on this better surface, she would have a chance because she has shown us plenty.

"We did think she was a bit overpriced. We think a lot of the mare so it wasn't a total surprise and we did have a few quid on her at those prices. It was lovely to see her deliver for my brother Richard [owner]."

Victorious Vicky

A day on from landing the Edinburgh National with Magna Sam, Alastair Ralph was back in the winner's enclosure with Well Vicky, who recorded her first career win in the mares' handicap hurdle under Tom O'Brien.

O'Brien later completed a double on the Henry Daly-trained Lily Glitters in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.