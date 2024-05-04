'It's a lovely race to win' - Quinn team strike as Titan Rock pounces late in Thirsk Hunt Cup

Sean Quinn only joined his father, John, on the training licence in January but it hasn't taken him long to make an impact and the pair scooped the historic £50,000 Thirsk Hunt Cup with Titan Rock.

The contest, which has been run under various guises since 1859, produced an exciting finish as Titan Rock just got the better of Look Back Smiling by a head under James Sullivan after scything through the pack from the rear.

"It's a lovely race to win, a prestigious race, and being based in Yorkshire it's a race we target," Sean Quinn told Racing TV. "We just freshened him up after a couple of lesser efforts on the all-weather and we thought we'd wait for the grass.

"He's always had a big engine, so rather than throw him in a run-of-the-mill race we'd wait for a decent pot.

"He was just a little bit slowly away. They went a good, honest gallop and Jimmy was comfortable. I thought he gave him a brave ride. Titan Rock likes to come between horses, he doesn't like to get there too early, and that's what happened.

"I suppose he can't go up too much because you could have thrown a blanket over the first few."

Late charge

Wobwobwob produced a strong finishing effort to get the better of Mythical Phoenix in the 6f handicap for Oisin Orr and Adrian Keatley.

The six-year-old is a regular in the top sprint handicaps and was recording his first success since landing the Ayr Silver Cup under Hollie Doyle in September.

