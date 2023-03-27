'It seemed like a lifetime' - Keiran Burke ends quiet spell as veteran Hotel Du Nord gets off the mark

Hotel Du Nord belatedly broke his maiden tag under rules with an authoritative victory in the 3m1f veterans' handicap chase on his first start for Keiran Burke.

The ten-year-old, a two-time winning point-to-pointer, was switched to Burke's care from Bill Turner and made a successful stable debut with a three and three-quarter length victory under Gavin Sheehan.

Burke told Racing TV: "He took a while to come into himself. I'd have liked to have run him a month ago, but he wasn't quite ready. He's not been settling the world alight but he's been good and has impressed us a little bit."

It was an 18th success during a career-best season for the Dorset-based trainer, who was ending a 45-day spell without a winner.

"For a small yard like us it seemed like a lifetime. Something's not been quite right at home but they seem to have come around now, which is the main thing," Burke added.

"They've been consistently running quite well all season, but a few have been struggling because they're quite badly handicapped."

Off the mark

One-time Derby fancy Brentford Hope landed a first win over jumps with an easy success in the 1m7f maiden hurdle on his first start for Harry Derham.

Winning jockey Paul O'Brien doubled up in the 1m7f handicap hurdle aboard the Helen Nelmes-trained Universal Secret, who made it back-to-back course-and-distance wins.

First past the post

Just Go For It was awarded his last victory over course and distance in the stewards' room, but landed success outright this time in the opening division of the 2m5½f handicap hurdle.

