'I'm working back from the Ebor' - Bethell sets up York plan with the impressive Chillingham

Edward Bethell outlined plans for a shot at the £500,000 Ebor with Chillingham after he kicked off his season with an impressive victory in the 1m4f handicap.

The four-year-old, who was sent off a 9-4 favourite, was pushed clear for a two-length victory by Callum Rodriguez and the success takes his record to 3-5.

Bethell, who is continuing a red-hot streak, will now look for bigger targets for the son of Ulysses. Last year's winner of this race, Get Shirty, went on to win at Royal Ascot for David O'Meara, and the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap could be a target for Chillingham.

Bethell told Racing TV: "I'm working back from the Ebor if I can get him up to a mile and six [furlongs]. I wanted to start off relatively small and get better.

"I had the Duke of Edinburgh handicap at Ascot in my mind, then possibly the Old Borough Cup or Ebor. He's owned by a couple of northern guys, so I think the Ebor is what we have in the back of our heads, but he's got to improve a lot to get there."

The victory was a fourth for Bethell from his last ten runners. He added: "I've got a great team of people at home to thank, but the horses look fantastic and they're training really well. Long may it last."

Doyle double

Hollie Doyle rode a 32-1 double as Democracy Dilemma landed the 5f handicap for David Evans before Society Lion struck in the 6f handicap for Ed Dunlop.

