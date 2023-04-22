Nicholls praises 'team player' Harry Cobden after Rubaud lands Scottish Champion Hurdle

It has been quite a season for Harry Cobden, with success in the King George VI Chase and a Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival double among the highlights, and it is carrying on right to the end.

Paul Nicholls' stable jockey gave Rubaud a masterful ride in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle, judging things perfectly from the front on an occasionally keen five-year-old and scoring by three lengths on the 7-2 favourite.

"That was a great ride," Nicholls said. "Harry is brilliant from the front and he's riding at the top of his game. He's not an easy horse to ride and he got that really right.

"Harry is fantastic, he's got a lot of confidence, they jump well for him. He's only 24, he's a fantastic team player and he's been so good for us, I'm really proud of him."

Rubaud was Nicholls' third Scottish Champion Hurdle winner and the trainer said: "The horse had been a bit keen earlier in the season but we still thought we'd try to ride him positively.

"He's been improving all the time, it was the best thing I ever did not running him at Aintree last week on the soft ground. He'll be some two-mile chaser next season, I can't wait."

Cobden said: “It went perfectly. The horse hangs badly right and I had two hands on one rein at the top of the straight getting him around the bend. But he’s a good and improving horse and fair play to the boss. He said after he won the Dovecote last time we’d keep him fresh for one race. He’s the best target trainer in the country."

Ayrshire part-owner Chris Giles was thrilled and said: "This is my local track. I've been trying to win the Scottish Champion Hurdle for a few years and we've done it at last. I'm delighted."

Majestic Malystic

Scotland's most successful jump jockey scored on Scottish jump racing's biggest day as Malystic defied top weight in the £40,000 2m handicap chase.

Peter Niven, who was born near Dundee and rode more than 1,000 winners before he retired from the saddle in 2001, trains the 8-1 shot, who got the better of Elixir De Nutz by three-quarters of a length under Danny McMenamin.

"This is great," he said. "I couldn't win the Scottish National but I came close when Dalkey Sound was second and I was really chuffed with Malystic."

The winner had finished a remote 11th in the Grand Annual last month and Niven said: "I couldn't explain Cheltenham. He travelled well and he just never picked up. It may have been the ground.

"Apart from that he's been grand and that's the third big handicap he's won this season."

Malystic (left, Danny McMenamin) won the 2m chase for Peter Niven Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

All right win

Datsalrightgino also bounced back from Cheltenham disappointment to land the Grade 2 Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase.

He had been pulled up when sent off favourite for the Plate at the festival but trainer Jamie Snowden said: "He wasn't suited by the ground, there was a false start and it didn't really work for him.

"You could put a line through that and he's been an improving young horse all season. He'll step up to three miles now."

Away win

Sail Away may have laid down a marker for the 2024 Scottish Grand National with a front-running 11-length win in the £50,000 novice handicap chase under Bridget Andrews.

Trainer Dan Skelton said: "We won this three years ago with Molly The Dolly and we've had it in mind we wanted to come back for it with him.

"I had him entered for the Scottish National but that may be next year. He loves nice ground, his jumping counted for a lot and he was a fresh horse. He'll probably go for the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter unless the ground is particularly quick."

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.