'I'm rocking and rolling now' - blazing Billy Loughnane continues memorable season with 359-1 treble

Billy Loughnane described his extraordinary breakthrough year as "electric" after a 359-1 treble, his first on turf, continued his surge towards the apprentice jockeys' title.

The hot prospect in the riding ranks moved 13 winners clear of defending champion Benoit de la Sayette in his championship charge with a convincing success on the John Flint-trained Carp Kid in the 1m2f handicap for older horses.

He also struck 30 minutes earlier in the other 1m2f handicap with 14-1 chance Surrey Charm, delivering a fine late challenge to beat odds-on shot Queensland Boy. The upset completed a double for trainer Hughie Morrison, who also teamed up with Loughnane when Azahara Palace landed the mile fillies' handicap.

The jockey has ridden a staggering 79 winners in 2023, more than reigning Flat champion William Buick, and said the season had completely surpassed expectations. He is now 2-5 to win the apprentice title with Paddy Power.

"It's just amazing to get another treble up, I think it's my sixth now but to get one on the grass is good," he said. "I can't wait for the season to keep going, the claim seems to be wearing out now but hopefully I'll keep going when I lose it.

"I never thought it could go like this, even when the turf season started. I was quite slow to get going then too but I'm rocking and rolling now. It's just been incredible and there's loads of people using me, I can't thank them enough. It has felt electric since I started so hopefully it continues.

"I'm all out for the championship. I'm 13 up now, so I just want to keep it going."

Lengthy ban

Taylor Fisher avoided demotion but picked up a five-day ban for careless riding after a narrow win aboard Fact Or Fable in the 7f handicap.

The Stan Moore-trained six-year-old veered left two furlongs out towards eventual runner-up Sapphire's Moon – and shut the door on the well-fancied Deacs Delight in the process - before winning by a head.

Jason Watson, aboard the second, was suspended for one day after using abusive language towards a steward.

"I was waiting a long time but Fact Or Fable would've won anyway," Moore said. "Tyler's still an apprentice but he deserves his knuckled rapped a bit for that, he needs to learn so he'll get his few days but it's right to keep the result as it is. Tyler is a very, very good apprentice but he's still learning the trade.

"I'm delighted for the horse, he was unlucky at Bath on Wednesday and I don't normally run them two days in a row but he came out of the stalls badly and it was a bit of a non-event. He was in the paddock bucking and kicking so we thought we'd come here and it's paid off."

Double up

Apprentice jockey Laura Coughlan completed a double aboard Louis Treize in the 6f handicap for Deborah Faulkner. It came after she guided the consistent Penguin Island to a first success in 12 starts for Henry Candy in the 5f handicap.

